Nuclear and Underwater: Military Magazine Names ‘Doomsday’ Russian Weaponry

WASHINGTON – National Interest magazine described Russian strategic nuclear submarine cruiser Yuri Dolgoruky as a true doomsday weapon.

The author of the matter recalled the successful launch of four missiles Bulava ballistic White Sea in a test area on the Kamchatka peninsula at the end of May 2018, having covered more than 5,600 km.

Bulava has an unusual flight path, making interception difficult, and can be fired while the [class] Borei submarine is in motion. The 40-tonne missiles can launch up to 40 decoys to try to deflect fire from the projectiles anti-ballistic missile systems, such as the mid-range ground-based defense system installed in Alaska, explained the publication.

Connecting the Russian submarine Yuri Dolgoruky to its counterparts in the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom and India, the magazine notes that Yuri Dolgoruky has as its primary goal the destruction of opposing cities , even though other nuclear forces have already been destroyed in a first. attack.

Russian submarine fleet

The magazine indicates that the Russian Navy has three Borei-type submarines. These are Yuri Dolgoruky, Aleksandr Nevsky and Vladimir Monomakh. The K-535 Yuri Dolgoruky is the first and leading Borei-class ballistic missile submarine serving in Russia’s Northern Fleet.

- Advertisement -

The vessel, which began construction in November 1996, was named after Moscow founder Yuri Dolgoruky.

Russian media outlets indicated that two or six more Borei could be built between mid and late 2020 to reach a total of 10 to 14 Borei of both types, the article said.

Eight Borei-class submarines are enough to simultaneously patrol the Pacific and Arctic oceans, the author concludes

Borei’s Russian nuclear submarine missiles could make the United States “uninhabitable” even if Russia’s other nuclear forces are liquidated, writes National Interest magazine.

National Interest article author explains that each of the 16 R-30 Bulava missiles on a Russian Borei submarine carries six 150-kiloton nuclear warheads, which separate and liquidate individual targets.

This means that a Borei is capable of dropping over cities and military bases , located at a distance of more than 10,700 kilometers, 72 nuclear warheads whose destructive power is 10 times greater than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, writes the author of the article.