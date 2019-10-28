NEVER ENDING BREXIT: EU approves postponement of Brexit until 31 January 2020

BRUSSELS – The European Union has accepted London’s request to postpone the UK’s official exit from the block from 31 October to 31 January 2020, European Council President Donald Tusk has announced.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure,” said Donald Tusk, President of the European Council.

This is the third extension of the United Kingdom’s departure date from the European Union, which was originally scheduled for March 29, 2019.

On October 17 the European Union and the United Kingdom reached a new agreement on Brexit, but on October 19 the British Parliament refused to ratify it and passed a legislative amendment that forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to ask for a new extension.

However, lawmakers approved the deal in general, opening the possibility of ending the Brexit drama after more than three years of intense debate.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said earlier this month that the UK and the European Union reached a “new great” Brexit agreement.

“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control – now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment,” he said via Twitter.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed the new Brexit agreement.