Military Industrial Complex Reveals Major Problem in US Hypersonic Weapon Development

WASHINGTON DC – Lockheed Martin has revealed the main problem for the development of its hypersonic weapons.

Technology to make missiles fly at five times the speed of sound would not be a major problem in the development and deployment of hypersonic weapons in the United States.

Eric Scherff, a leading industrial experts in hypersonic technology from Lockheed Martin, said the most important challenge to produce and integrate hypersonic weapons of mass would be linked to the supply chain required for these weapons are built in large quantities to the Pentagon, quotes Breaking Defense.

Lockheed Martin, for its part, says it is doing everything in its power to ensure the flow of materials and engineers for the development of hypersonic weapons in the country.

Note that the problem has already affected one of the Pentagon’s most important programs, the F-35 fighter project, as well as the JASSM air-to-ground missile project.

For US forces, hypersonic weapons are part of their strategy for ranged weapons. However, cutting defense spending would be undermining the program schedule. Scherff believes the US Army will get its hypersonic weapons program by 2023 if Congress passes a law regulating defense spending.

The F-35 fighters are being criticized for their high cost when they were still in development.

Faced with the situation, Lockheed Martin’s chief executive, Marillyn Hewson, assured Lockheed Martin’s investors that the Pentagon would not reduce its acquisition of the F-35 jets even after criticism from the head of the Department of Defense.

She referred to harsh criticism from US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan about the high costs of the F-35, with the lower-priced version of the jet selling for $90 million per unit.

According to a Defense Department official, Shanahan used “bad words” during a high-level Pentagon meeting, harshly criticizing the unviable program because of the aircraft’s incredible costs and delays.

However, Hewson commented that the Pentagon is considering purchasing F-15s from Boeing, one of Lockheed’s main competitors for military contracts, ensuring that the company works to reduce jet costs to $80 million.

The US F-35 Fighter Development Program, which began in 1992, is the world’s most expensive weapons program, reaching $1.5 trillion by 2030. However, the program is widely criticized by experts and politicians, due to cost, delay and failures.