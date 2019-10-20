MAJOR: US Moving ISIS Terrorists out of Syria’s Hasaka in Heavy Heliborne Operation

Hasaka, Syria – The US helicopters have been sighted in heavy operation in Syria’s northern province of Hasaka since Sunday morning as eyewitness accounts said the choppers are taking large groups of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS, also known as ISIL or Daesh) Takfiri terrorists away.

Citing local sources and witness accounts, official news agency SANA reported that American forces transported 230 foreign ISIS terrorists that had been captured in al-Malikiya to al-Shadadi in Hasaka’s southern countryside.

The news outlet added that a US military helicopter also transported 5 ISIS inmates from al-Adnaniya village to Iraq, as, in recent days, US troops have moved hundreds of foreign inmates affiliated to the ISIS terrorist organization from Syria into Iraq.

Thousands of ISIS-affiliated people, including men, women and children from more than 50 countries, are lingering in detention camps in northeastern Syria, held by Washington-backed fighters. US President Donald Trump has threatened to release captured ISIS fighters at European borders unless the countries they initially fled from take them back.

The US and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting terrorism, without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate. Damascus has accused the US-led coalition was trying to destroy the Arab country and prolong the armed conflict.

In recent years, several reports have revealed that Takfiri terrorist groups are being provided with advanced weapons and huge amounts of cash by the former and current US administration in Syria for the now-disappeared “Assad Must Go” aim.

Also, according to the reports, the US-led coalition has for several times airlifted ISIS commanders to a safe sanctuary from the regions where Syrian government forces and fighters were tightening the noose around the militants. Kurdish militias had warned that the ongoing Turkish military operation in northern Syria had revived the terror group after hundreds of takfiri militants broke out of the prisons in recent days.