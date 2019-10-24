MAJOR: Syrian Army Sends Heavy Military Equipment to Southern Idlib

DAMASCUS – The Syrian Arab Army dispatched heavy military equipment and weapons to southern and southeastern parts of the Idlib Province after the terrorist groups refused to withdraw from the demilitarized zone.

“The Syrian army has in the past few days sent heavy military equipment to southern Idlib, including several tanks, personnel carriers, long-range and short-range artillery and other military equipment, to be deployed in all fronts in southern and southeastern Idlib,” a field source was quoted as saying by the Arabic-language website of Sputnik on Thursday.

He added that the equipment were deployed in the region to keep the Syrian Arab Army prepared for any possible emergency situation, especially given the fact that the terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front (Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay’at or the Levant Liberation Board) and Ajnad al-Caucasus, have reinforced their positions and misused the ceasefire to transfer weapons and militants to the contact lines with the Syrian Arab Army.

Tahrir al-Sham has recently reinforced its military positions in the demilitarized zone in the Idlib Province and its militants have been equipped with advanced weapons and military equipment despite Ankara’s claims about implementing the Sochi Agreement.

Informed sources in the city of Jisr al-Shoghour in western parts of the Idlib Province said that Tahrir al-Sham terrorists have recently received state-of-the-art weapons and military equipment, including modern anti-tank missiles, communications and electronic jamming equipment as well as 200 drones.

Understanding the importance of securing the province, SAA deployment is supported by the Russian military and in order to help stabilize the situation in the war-torn country Russian leadership has already decided to send additional troops and help the SAA. Wise and perfectly timed decisions made by Russian President Vladimir Putin are of crucial importance in stabilizing the situation in all of northern Syria, from Idlib to the northeastern tip of the country.