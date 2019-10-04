MAJOR: Russia to deploy 2 new Arctic missile radar

MOSCOW – Two new missile radar will be deployed in the Comi Republic and the northern Murmansk region.

Radars will be included in the Missile Attack Alert System (SPRN), which is used for the country’s aerospace defense .

The facility is being built in the Russian republic of Comi and the Murmansk region, both in the Arctic part of the country.

The SPRN currently has Voronezh radars deployed in the regions of Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Leningrad, Orenburg, Krasnodar and Krasnoyarsk.

In the coming years, more than ten new radio and laser surveillance complexes for the detection, recognition and classification of space devices will be built in the country. One of them is already in operation in the Altai region.

Special date

October 4 is a special date for the Russian Aerospace Force. It was on this date in 1957 that the Soviet Union sent the first man-made satellite into space, Sputnik-1, the Russian Ministry of Defense published.

The Russian Aerospace Force is responsible for controlling the country’s satellites and aerospace defense.

Meanwhile, a radar station has been developed that cannot be detected from the air, ie it is invisible to airplanes and drones.

The Tropa radar station, invisible for aircraft and reconnaissance drones, has just been developed in Russia, Aleklsandr Petrov, managing director of the manufacturing company OKB-Planeta, said.

“The idea is simple – use the reflection of the TV and mobile communication towers, that is, the radar works in receive mode and doesn’t radiate anything, so “it’s not visible or audible,” he said.

The station has already passed the tests successfully. “There is an interest from potential customers,” said Petrov. According to him, it is not only about the military and security agencies, but also about private clients who want to guarantee privacy and do not want to be “watched by drones “.

Characteristics and possible application

Vadim Kozyulin, a professor at the Academy of Military Sciences, said that the new radar had high accuracy.

“The range of detection by this technology is very large – hundreds of kilometers. Not only can we detect, say, an airplane, but we can also identify its type and the equipment it has for all the signals it sends,” Vadim said. Kozyulin.

According to the expert, the station will be used in the military and civil spheres. For the military, this equipment is also interesting because of its stealth – it has no transmitter antenna and is therefore virtually impossible to detect and target with anti-radar missiles.

“The station is also applicable in the civil sphere to control airspace. We should also note that this technology has great potential for modernization as its main part is software,” he concluded.