MAJOR: Russia Deploys S-400 and Pantsir to Serbia (VIDEO)

BELGRADE/MOSCOW – Russia sent its state of the art S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) and Pantsir-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) surface-to-air missile systems to Serbia for their first-ever exercise abroad.

The S-400s, along with a battery of Pantsirs, were deployed at Batajnica Air Base, 25km from Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The top-notch SAM systems are deployed there to take part in the ‘Slavic Shield 2019’ joint Russian-Serbian military drill.

It is the first Russian-Serbian exercise of this kind, as well as the first time Moscow’s state-of-the-art air defense missile systems have taken part in a drill abroad, which shows a great deal of mutual trust between the militaries of the two brotherly nations.