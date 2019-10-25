Trending

EurasiaHeadline NewsRussia

MAJOR: Russia Deploys S-400 and Pantsir to Serbia (VIDEO)

By Drago Bosnic
0 1,100

BELGRADE/MOSCOW – Russia sent its state of the art S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) and Pantsir-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) surface-to-air missile systems to Serbia for their first-ever exercise abroad.

- Advertisement -

The S-400s, along with a battery of Pantsirs, were deployed at Batajnica Air Base, 25km from Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The top-notch SAM systems are deployed there to take part in the ‘Slavic Shield 2019’ joint Russian-Serbian military drill.

It is the first Russian-Serbian exercise of this kind, as well as the first time Moscow’s state-of-the-art air defense missile systems have taken part in a drill abroad, which shows a great deal of mutual trust between the militaries of the two brotherly nations.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Drago Bosnic434 posts 0 comments
    You might also like More from author
    Comments