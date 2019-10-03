MAJOR: Macron Pushes For ‘European’ Russia Again, Shrugs Off Ukraine (VIDEO)

Strasbourg, France – While addressing PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) on October 2, the French president said, “Za zdravye!”, hinting at his hopes for a speedy start of negotiations in the Minsk format. He also welcomed Moscow’s final return to the regular sessions of the Council of Europe. The Ukrainian delegation was also present in the room and it would’ve been quite disappointed if that was the end of Macron’s speech.

- Advertisement -

Emmanuel Macron reiterated that Russia is “deeply European” and that nothing could be done without Russia nowadays. He also stressed the importance of the Normandy format. It is obvious that both Russia and Europe are interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis. But if the Ukrainian crisis is very painful for Russia, for rational Europe, it’s a huge obstacle for re-establishing relations with Russia (especially economic cooperation), which for the Old World practically became a condition for survival.