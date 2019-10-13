MAJOR: Kurds Claim At Least 800 ISIS Terrorists Escaped Since Turkey Offensive Started

Citing sources in the camp at Ain Issa, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Director Rami Abdulrahman stated there was a state of “anarchy” inside. Kurdish militias had announced that the Turkish military operation in northern Syria had revived the terror group after five Takfiri militants broke out of a prison in the region on Friday. The shelling of the camp at Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, represented “support for the revival of the Daesh organization once again”, the Kurdish-led administration for northern and eastern Syria stated.

On Saturday, SANA reported that US forces moved 80 foreign detainees affiliated to the ISIS terrorist organization from al-Shaddadi prison, southern countryside of Hasaka, into Iraq. Turkish military operation on the Syrian territories continued for the 5th day on Sunday. The UN said Ankara’s assault has forced 130,000 people to flee their homes, adding it was preparing for that figure to more than triple.

US President Donald Trump has for several times threatened to set prisoners from Europe who joined the terror group in Syria and Iraq free at the EU’s borders if they refuse to take back the captives. Thousands of people, including men, women and children from more than 50 countries, are lingering in detention camps in northeastern Syria, held by Washington-backed fighters.

Damascus has censured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest remarks concerning his “keenness to protect Syrian people and their rights” as far from reality, emphasizing that the Damascus government will respond to Ankara’s offensive into the northeastern part of the country through all available legal means.

Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has also attacked Kurdish fighters, saying they had betrayed their country. He accused US-backed Kurdish militants of following a separatist agenda that gave Turkey a pretext to violate his country’s sovereignty.

The Turkish military had launched two cross-border incursions in northern Syria, namely “Euphrates Shield” in August 2016 and “Olive Branch” in January 2018 with the declared aim of eradicating Kurdish militants and ISIS terrorists near Turkey’s borders.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in late September, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem lashed out at Turkey for providing “terrorists with all forms of support, including weapons that are more sophisticated”, stating that Ankara’s action undermines all agreements reached during the Astana talks in Kazakhstan.