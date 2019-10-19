Maduro urges to create ‘fighting bodies’ to protect strategic companies in Venezuela

CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has assured that “a terrorist sabotage plan” is underway against state-owned companies allegedly designed by the local opposition and the US government.

Maduro urged Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and the Council of Vice Presidents to create what he called the “security fighting bodies” of Guayana Basic Enterprises, a group of industries located in the state of Bolivar, in the south of the Latin American country.

Venezuelan President announced these measures after warning of the existence of “a terrorist sabotage plan” against the country’s strategic facilities, so he especially called on workers to “internally ensure the security for development and operational capacity of industries”.

#HaceMinutos | Pdte. @NicolasMaduro denunció que hay un plan terrorista de sabotaje contra las empresas estratégicas de la Nación y ante ello, solo la clase obrera puede garantizar -internamente- la seguridad. #ClaseObreraProductiva pic.twitter.com/8sRkTC1d9p — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) October 18, 2019

“The organization of the Bolivarian National Militia with the Combatant Bodies must guarantee the absolute security of Guayana companies against the threat of terrorist attack from the Guaidosist opposition, the far right and the Gringo government,” Maduro said in reference to the current power leader. Legislative, Juan Guaidó, writes local media.

According to the president, the proposal was presented by workers from the steel, iron, aluminum, electricity and forestry companies located in the state of Bolivar.

Caracas has repeatedly denounced that state-owned companies, such as Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the National Electric Corporation and the Caracas Metro, have suffered acts of sabotage , blaming opposition members in alliance with the US to orchestrate these acts of sabotage.