Maduro Confirms Troops Will Remain on High Alert on Border with Colombia After Drills

CARACAS – Venezuela’s troops will remain deployed on the border with Colombia despite the end of military drills, President Nicolas Maduro stated.

“I made a decision to extend the second phase of the orange level of threat and the deployment of our armed forces,” Maduro said during his speech broadcast on Twitter, TASS reported. “No armed groups will be able to freely stay in Venezuela. There is no place for Colombian violence on our country’s soil,” Maduro stressed.

Venezuelan armed forces carried out drills on the border with Colombia on September 10-28. Ahead of the maneuvers, Maduro had also declared the orange level of threat in the border region citing “the threat of aggression” by the neighboring state against Venezuela. In his turn, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo accused Caracas of “military provocations on the border”.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Colombia’s authorities accused Venezuela’s government of granting asylum and helping former rebels from the left-wing radical group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, better known as FARC (Spanish: Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia—Ejército del Pueblo, FARC–EP and FARC), which had declared the resumption of an armed struggle. However, Caracas blamed Bogota for protecting terrorists, who had been plotting blasts in Venezuela.

Colombia has long been one of America’s main banana republics (or more precisely, cocaine republic) in Latin America. American big business and the CIA in Colombia have long been engaged in one of the largest and longest-running drugs smuggling operations in history. The servile elites of Colombia sold their own people into drug addiction and prostitution. The logical result was that people didn’t want to be oppressed by murdering thugs and narco cartels, so the FARC was born.

After decades of armed conflict, FARC demobilized its forces but managed to get concessions from the Colombian government. The agreement came into force in 2016. However, since Venezuela came under a virtual US siege, the peace agreement with FARC basically became void. Seeing how Colombia started helping US stooges in Venezuela and even threatened to intervene on behalf of their US overlords, some parts of the demobilized FARC soon reactivated in support of their Venezuelan comrades.