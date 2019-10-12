Lukashenko confirms: Kiev is never getting Crimea.

RIAFAN

Minsk: President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko asserts that Crimea has forever become part of Russia and will never return to Ukraine.

“I think not. This question is closed once and for all,” [literally “once and forever.”] Lukashenko said, answering the question of Ukrainian journalists about the return of Crimea during a press conference in Minsk.

At the press conference Lukashenko recalled the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the status of Crimea. The Russian leader said that “the issue is closed, completely.”

Crimea reunited with the Russian Federation in March 2014 based on the results of a referendum in the region. The voting results showed that more than 96% of Crimean voters and more than 95% of Sevastopol residents spoke in favor of returning to the Russian Federation.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the referendum was held in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

In Kiev, they still refuse to recognize the results of the will of the Crimeans. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that he had asked the head of the White House, Donald Trump, “to help solve this problem.”

[I append the news account of Zelensky’s statements — tr]

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said his American counterpart Donald Trump promised help for the “return” of Crimea during their meeting.

According to the head of the Ukrainian state, he “thought”, “he heard it,” that the peninsula is “Ukrainian land and it must be returned.”

“He [Trump] says: “Yes, you need to be working on it, and we will help you,” UNIAN news agency quoted Zelensky as saying.

In addition, Zelensky added that he told the head of the White House about “what a beautiful place Crimea is.”

[I omit text which repeats what is already in the story above –tr]

As Infox.ru previously reported, the US Congress will make it harder for the US president to ever recognize the peninsula as Russian. The relevant committee of the House of Representatives voted in favor of a legislative draft, according to which the reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation should be called “illegal.”

[This was unanimously p[assed in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives. And always calling the accession of Crimea “illegal” keeps it as a central excuse for the sanctions against Russia. — tr]