LAVROV: Consequences of US Recklessness in Middle East Are Yet to Unfold

MOSCOW – The consequences of reckless actions that the United States and its allies have taken in the Middle East are yet to unfold, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing a meeting of the Academic Board of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of late Russian politician Yevgeny Primakov.

According to Lavrov, Washington’s destabilizing activities of the West (and the United States in particular) in the Middle East have destroyed many regional states (Iraq, Syria, Libya), gave rise to rampant terrorism (ISIS), washed out a unique ethnic and religious mosaic and created a large-scale migration crisis, TASS reported.

“The consequences of reckless activities by the United States and its allies remain to be overcome. As you know, we are tackling this issues, first and foremost, by facilitating efforts to root out terrorism in Syria, resolve the country’s humanitarian problems, promote the return of refugees and launch a political process, which we expect to begin with the start of the Constitutional Committee’s activities in Geneva later in the week,” the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

The spokeswoman for the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Jennifer Fenton stated earlier that the opening ceremony of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s first meeting was scheduled to take place in Geneva on October 30.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was established under a decision made by participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in January last year (2018). The 150-member committee includes representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition, as well as the civil society members. Each of the three groups holds one-third of seats in the committee and will appoint experts to hold closed-door consultations in Geneva.