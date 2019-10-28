Kurds begin abandoning bases in Raqqa province

RAQQA – Kurdish militias have left the base and checkpoint in northern Raqqa province, near the town of Ain Issa.

The Kurdish forces evacuated a military base with a training center in addition to the checkpoint used by the Asayish, the police force in Kurdish-controlled zones.

The base is close to the M-4 road, east of the abandoned refugee camp of the city of Ain Issa. Part of the military base’s buildings were already damaged by air strikes.

In the remaining buildings, there were rooms to accommodate staff, a shooting range, air-conditioned control rooms, and other household appliances. On the walls, flags of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

The checkpoint abandoned by Asayish is on the same road as Tel Abyad exit.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Reconciliation of Parties to Conflict, Major General Sergei Romanenko, reported that the Russian Military Police would be assisting the withdrawal of Kurdish forces and their military equipment from at least 30 kilometers of the Syrian-Turkish border.

The YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) group said on Sunday it was withdrawing permanently from the border region between Syria and Turkey.

Sochi Memorandum

Last week Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in the city of Sochi to discuss the situation in northeastern Syria.

As a result of the negotiations, the Presidents signed a Memorandum of Understanding stipulating the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from at least 30 kilometers from the Turkish-Syrian border in the eastern and western regions of the Turkish Operation Peace Source area, as Ankara recognizes the YPG as a terrorist organization.

Following the withdrawal, Russia and Turkey are to initiate joint patrols of the border region within 10 kilometers of Syrian territory. Patrols will cover the entire border region except the city of Qamishli.