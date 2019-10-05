Iranian commander warns Israel will be erased from political maps in case of new war

TEHRAN – Major General Hossein Salami, one of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chiefs, warned Israel against a new war, saying such an “error” would lead to annihilation.

The top Iranian military commander praised Iran’s deterrent system as one that has helped keep enemies at bay and offset economic pressures exerted on the Islamic Republic by the US and its allies over the past year.

To prove his point, Hossein Salami, speaking at a meeting of Islamic Revolution leader Ali Khamenei with senior IRGC commanders on Wednesday, stressed that Tel Aviv is no longer seen as a threat due to an improvement in the country’s deterrence capacity.

“Any new war will lead to the total disappearance of this regime from world political geography,” he said, adding that Israel is well aware that any small mistake “will be its last.”

He also warned any other country in the region against “miscalculating” Iran’s power in any way.

“Evil regimes in the region also know that if they misjudge the power of the [Iranian] Revolution and [take] any reckless action, they will quickly be trapped in an uncontrollable and irreversible path of destruction,” he said.

Resistance strategy

Hossein Salami also praised Khamenei’s “active resistance strategy” in Iran, adding that it allowed the country to survive the economic pressure exerted by Western countries, promoted Iranian national unity and credited Tehran’s deterrence beyond its borders.

It was reported that Hossein Salami reportedly said at a biennial meeting in Tehran to IRGC commanders that Iran had at its disposal all the necessary means to eliminate Israel from the face of the earth.

He added that the destruction of Iran’s enemy was no longer just a “dream” but more likely a “achievable goal.”

Tensions between Iran and USA

Tensions between Iran and the US and its allies, including Israel, have recently increased, particularly following the drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities in mid-September.

Although the incident was claimed by Yemeni Youthis, Washington and its allies blamed Iran , with Iran vehemently dismissing all allegations.