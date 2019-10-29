Iran is developing missiles capable of hitting targets across the Middle East, claims Netanyahu

TEL AVIV – Israel has repeatedly accused Tehran of developing nuclear weapons, while maintaining a policy of ambiguity over reporting on the development of its own nuclear weapons program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that Iran is currently working on developing cruise missiles capable of reaching anywhere in the Middle East, writes Kan News news portal.

He added that the Persian country is reportedly seeking to deploy the missiles in “various locations” in the region, including Yemen, so that they can thus reach Israel, among other potential targets.

#BREAKING: Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu: Iran is working to produce cruise missiles that can reach any destination in the Middle East and want to place them in various locations in the Middle East — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 28, 2019

Previously, Mojtaba Zannour, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, warned Tel Aviv and Washington not to make a “mistake,” saying that otherwise Israel “will not live more than twenty or thirty minutes.” Zannour assured that Tehran developed an effective “deterrent” against Israel and adopted a “asymmetric war” strategy.

Israel has accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons and means of transporting them amid repeated Persian intentions to destroy the state of Israel. However, Tehran says the use of nuclear weapons is prohibited by the country’s religion.

“The United States has 36 bases in the region … The closest is the one in Bahrain, and the farthest is the island of Diego García in the Indian Ocean,” said the official.

“Our drones are ready and tracking every change in the forces of the US military bases. We have a record of fire against most of the enemy forces in the region. If they fire, they will be hit. When the leader [Ali Kamenei] stated that the days of ‘crashing’ and run away ‘passed, he was not kidding […],” he emphasized.

He also cited the case of the US drone shot down in the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, saying the incident had served as an example.