‘Great Middle East’ plan – Russia’s Orthodoxy, Sufism and Shi’ism against Globalization

PENTAPOSTAGMA – A clash of two superpowers (Russia-US) for control of the Middle East and North Africa was published in the Turkish press and illuminates “aspects of an” unknown merciless war “that begins in the Black Sea and the Middle East and ends in North Africa.”

So according to the Russian plan for the Middle East-North Africa region, “Israel’s fate will be determined by its role in the US-led Western coalition.”

The corresponding American plan, called BOP, which was canceled in practice, was prepared in the interests of Tel Aviv. However, the balance of power in the region has changed and now is the opportunity for Israel to abandon the Atlantic camp and cling to the Eurasian camp.

Throughout this plan, Moscow is proclaiming itself as the geopolitical guarantor of the Israeli people’s security, securing an international status for Jerusalem as a global inter-religious city.

All eyes on the world community are now focused on the emerging Russia-Shiite-Sufi alliance, which addresses not only the future of the Middle East and the Maghreb countries, but also the fate of the whole new multipolar world (three superpowers of China, USA, Russia).

In fact, Russia’s expansion to traditional Islam / Sufism is not new. Although all these plans make no mention, links can be made between some of the methods used during the 1st and 2nd Chechen Wars in Russia in the turbulent period of the 1990s.

At that time, we initially had a “civil strife” in Chechnya that was “nurtured” by Russian services, between Hamaism and traditional Islam, which led some of the Chechen forces to overthrow and others to cling to to the Russian side (like Kadyrov).

For example, Hoca Ahmed Nuhayev, one of the leading Chechnya leaders who was injured in the conflict in Chechnya’s first war, was subsequently transferred to Moscow for secret talks, despite being sought for crimes against Russia.

Nuhayev was seen as a new “ally” of anti-Wahhabism, a theory completely contrary to the traditional Islamic concept of the Chechens. In the Second Chechen War, Moscow managed to attract Kadyrov to its side, even though he had initially fought against Russia.

In this way, Chechen “enemy forces” were split into two, while the radical Wahhabi sector was isolated and Russian power was quickly restored in Chechnya. In fact, we see that a similar approach is desirable for Russians in the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the report, such an alliance should not be based on rational win-win or other ways of “exploiting” states, but on centuries-old traditional values, following an anti-globalized ideology that will show respect for the religion of the “other”.

Moscow, Ankara and Tehran will return to their traditional roots and become the center of the three spiritual cultures (Orthodox, Sunni and Shiite) and united in their resistance to the West.

In addition to Iran, the reported geopolitical cover by Russia also concerns Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Bahrain and Afghanistan.

The Shiites live today fragmented as a result of centuries-old Western colonial policy. Iran, in the midst of all this, has devised an institutionalized strategy that turns the country into its sacred origin, but ready to revolt against the modern world, the Russian plan says.

The Russian plan also draws attention to the important role that the Moscow-Ankara-Tehran triangle can play. Sufism, not only in Turkey, the Middle East and the Maghreb, but in almost all countries, even if there is a proportion of “Wahhabism, Salafism and Takfirism” among them, is considered to be the dominant form of Islam.

The Russian report states that in other Islamic countries (Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Pakistan, etc.), except for the areas of Shiites and Wahhabism (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar), and the tradition of mysticism as an ingredient of Islam.

Another center of Sufism is Pakistan, which has nuclear weapons. Pakistan is said to be “stuck” after the US-British war on Afghanistan, and it is projected that the new Eurasian order will be able to resolve the Afghan conflict, according to the Moscow-Islamabad strategic axis. Ankara and Moscow-Tehran which will be completed soon.

The authors of the project believe that the revival of Sufi philosophy can create a common denominator between Sunni (Arab and non-Arab) communities in the Middle East and this may be the key to solving a number of complex problems in the wider region, such as that of achieving mutual understanding between Sunnis, Shiites, and Christians. These problems should include both the Kurdish and the Palestinian problem, the article concludes.

The only question in all this is which plan will eventually prevail and whether the people of the region have been asked what they want, or are they simply executing two projects in parallel and which prevails?