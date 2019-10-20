Five days until the end? Potentially dangerous asteroid will approach Earth soon

According to NASA’s Near Earth Object Study Center, the 700-meter diameter 162082 (1998 HL1) object will approach Earth at a minimum distance on October 25.

Space rock is classified as a Potentially Dangerous Asteroid (PHA). It was first discovered by astronomers on a project in New Mexico in 1998 and has since been seen 408 times, writes the British tabloid Express.

According to the US center, which is dedicated to monitoring all space rocks approaching Earth, the 1998 HL1 will pass close to our planet next Friday (25) at 2:21 pm GMT.

The HL1 belongs to the Apollo asteroid group and flies at an impressive speed of over 40,000 km/h. If it hit Earth, an asteroid of this size would cause catastrophic damage.

Fortunately, Apollo’s asteroid’s closest approximation to our planet this year will be 16 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Its next appearance is already scheduled, and will take place on October 26, 2140 at a distance of 6, 18 million kilometers from us.

According to NASA, five major asteroids will pass by scraping Earth on Friday. The Near Earth Object Studies Center (CNEOS), which is part of the US Space Agency and is dedicated to monitoring all space rocks passing near our planet, has revealed that asteroids will get closer to our planet tomorrow.

At the highest point of the estimate, that is, if the heavenly body is actually 95 meters in diameter, it will be twice as large as the famous statue of Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro, which is 38 meters high.

The 2019 TM7 will passed a distance of 40 million kilometers from Earth on Friday (18), yet, according to NASA, this distance is considered a close passage on a spatial scale.

NASA discovers about 30 new objects near Earth every week, and since the beginning of this year more than 19,000 asteroids have been identified, writes British tabloid Mirror.

However, the space agency warns that not all space rocks have been cataloged, meaning that the impact can occur “at any time.”

Just for size, the meteorite that combusted in the Earth’s atmosphere above Siberia in 2013, near the city ​​of Chelyabinsk, was about 17 meters in diameter, yet managed to wreak havoc on the city.

Today, NASA is focused on the search for meteors in the vicinity of the Earth, more precisely space rocks over 140 meters in diameter, as a rock of this size is capable of causing catastrophic damage and may even annihilate an entire country.