First Turkish soldier dies during Syria invasion, hundreds of Syrians killed

ANKARA – Turkish Ministry of Defense reports first casualty during operation in Syria. With the aim of eliminating Kurdish “terrorists,” the operation would have already caused casualties among the civilian population.

Turkey’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement that it suffered the first casualty during Operation Spring Peace, which the country began on Wednesday in Syria in the Syrian Rojava region, Kurdish, which enjoys de facto autonomy.

“A comrade died on October 10 during Operation Spring of Peace, during a confrontation with terrorists from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and against the Kurdish-Syrian self-defense forces (YPG),” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

Still according to the Ministry of Defense, 227 “PKK and Popular Protection Units (YPG) terrorists” would have been “neutralized” by now. On Thursday, the Turkish Armed Forces reported having hit at least 181 Kurdish targets and killed at least 219 combatants from the autonomous region.

The Operation, according to media reports, has already caused casualties among the civilian population.

Operation Spring of Peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Spring of Peace on Wednesday. The aim of the operation, according to the Turkish authorities, is to create a security zone on the Syrian border, eliminate “terrorists” and repatriate refugees.

The territory in question is located in northern Syria and is a de facto autonomous zone controlled by the Kurds.

Until the beginning of this week, Kurds received financial and material support from the US. Ankara considers the Kurdish forces in Syria as allies of the PKK, an organization that militates in Turkish territory for the creation of an independent state for the Kurds.

However, by today, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the number of “terrorists” neutralized during the northern Syrian operation reached 342.

“The operation continues successfully, as we planned. So far, 342 terrorists have been neutralized,” said Hulusi Akar.