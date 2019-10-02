AMSTERDAM – The Dutch Second Chamber intends to launch an in-depth investigation into Ukraine’s involvement in the MH17 crash that crashed in Donbass in 2014, reports NOS.

According to the portal, Dutch MPs demanded that the government find out why the Ukrainian authorities did not close airspace over the region. The initiative was supported by eight political groups.

However, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said he saw no “legal basis” for conducting an investigation. According to the FM, the difficulty is that this will require “cooperation not only from Ukraine, but also from Russia”.

Tragedy in the sky over Donbass

A Boeing-777 from Malaysia Airlines flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down on July 17, 2014 in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. There were 298 people on board, and all died. The majority of the victims were Dutch citizens .

Kiev accused western militiamen of the disaster. However, militiamen indicated that they had no weapons capable of taking down a plane at this altitude.

The JIT international investigation team subsequently presented interim results. According to the report, a Buk missile launcher struck the Boeing plane and was delivered by Russia and then returned.

Moscow said the investigation was biased because it was based solely on data received from Ukraine . Research by Almaz-Antey, a manufacturer of air defense systems, including Buk complexes, confirmed that the Boing was shot down from territory controlled by the Ukrainian Army.

During an interview with Sputnik on Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Aleksandr Shulgin commented that JIT had adapted the facts to accuse Moscow of Malaysia Airlines’ MH17 flight crash in 2014.

The statement comes after Brussels once again blamed Russia for the failed plane catastrophe, but declined to provide any evidence to back its claims.

Accusations without evidence

When asked about the quality of the work of the joint investigation team, Shulgin pointed out that “the quality of the JIT’s work can be gauged by the results of the June 19 press conference during which further attacks against Russia were made without based on no evidence. ”

“Once again, we were accused of unwillingness to cooperate properly with the investigation, failure to comply with international legal obligations to provide legal assistance and attempts to divert investigators from the ‘correct’ path, confirm our guilt, received from the Ukrainian Security Service. Their reliability and quality can be judged even without being a criminal expert. Judge for yourself,” said the ambassador.

Asked about the West’s consideration of the Russian version of MH17-related events and the Russian cooperation in the case, the diplomat states that “there is no truly equal interaction and is not expected to exist”.

“I want to emphasize that it is not our fault. From time to time, requests for legal assistance we receive from the Dutch prosecutor are carefully handled by our competent authorities and, as they become available, comprehensive responses are given. JIT itself is a strictly closed ‘club’ that does not rush to share information, “said the Russian ambassador, adding that the international team” releases to the public only what has been carefully filtered, negotiated, approved by all group members and does not contradict the only official version considered correct.”