DON’T STAY HERE: Iraqi Armed Forces Demand American Soldiers from Syria to Leave

BAGHDAD – US troops withdrawn from Syria must leave Iraqi territory, Iraqi Armed Forces Joint Command said.

Previously, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper stated that the nearly 1,000 US military being withdrawn from northern Syria will go to Iraq, but, as noted in a statement from the Iraqi military press service, they were not allowed to do so.

“[They] were allowed to enter the Iraqi Kurdistan region just to leave Iraq… American troops were not given any consent to stay in Iraq,” the Iraqi military press release said.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Fountain in northeastern Syria against the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Many Western partners from Turkey, including the US, have condemned Erdogan’s decision. At the same time, Washington, which previously supported the Kurds, announced the withdrawal of its troops.

Americans leave bases

The Kurds regarded this as a violation of the agreements and concluded a deal with Damascus for joint opposition to the Turks, with Assad sending troops to the northern border and occupying several former Kurdish-controlled cities, including Raqqa.

On Thursday it was declared a suspension of the Ankara operation for 120 hours and the removal of Kurdish formations within 30 kilometers to create a buffer zone, which will be controlled by the Turks.

Meanwhile, US soldiers have already left most of their bases in the provinces of Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa, relocating their contingent to bases in Iraq.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed on Thursday to suspend the Turkish operation in Syria for 120 hours to remove Syrian Kurdish self-defense forces from the border with Turkey.

Turkish leader Recep Erdogan gave details of the deal with US Vice President Mike Pence, who previously stated that the deals entail the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the 30-km safe zone on the border between Turkey and Turkey. Syria, and the United States contribution to the process. According to Mike Pence, US troops will no longer return to this area.

“What we had hoped for was accomplished yesterday. Negotiations with Pence resulted in yesterday’s joint statement of 13 points. The terrorist organization will emerge from the 32km wide and 444km long safe zone from west to east as decided,” detailed Erdogan.