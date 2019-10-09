Damascus Slams Turkey’s Military Encroachment in Northern Syria

DAMASCUS – Damascus condemned Turkey’s upcoming military operation in Syria as aggression and a violation of international law, as Ankara has begun amassing its military forces near the Syrian border as part of final preparations for the offensive in its Northern neighbor announced over the weekend.

“Syria strongly condemns irresponsible statements and aggressive intentions of the Turkish regime and its amassing of the army at the Syrian border, which is a disgraceful breach of international law and UN resolutions that respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, according to SANA.

According to the statement, Ankara is manifesting its expansionist appetites which cannot be justified by any reasoning.

“Turkey’s statements on the safety of the borders are disproved by the fact that they are in violation of the Adana agreements – if Turkey had adhered to the agreements then it could have ensured the safety of its borders,” the statement added.

On Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a decision on the Turkish operation in Syria could be taken in the coming days. One the next day, Washington announced that the US military would not take part in the incursion. Following the statement, Kurdish militias reported that the US began pulling out its military contingent from the border areas. Washington responded to this by saying that the US is not fully withdrawing the forces but rather relocating the 50-person strong force.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey will inform all relevant countries, including the Damascus government, about its planned offensive into Northeastern Syria. Speaking at a news conference in Algeria, Cavusoglu claimed that the operation will be carried out in line with international law and that the only target of the offensive is militants in the region. He noted that Erdogan had told US President Donald Trump in at the weekend that Ankara would launch the offensive after Washington stalled efforts to form a “safe zone” in the region.