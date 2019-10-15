CNN Exposed Again: Whistleblower Blows Lid off Zucker-Dictatorship at Media Conglomerate

Project Veritas rocked the political landscape this week by releasing an incredible 19 minute video compiling explosive secret footage of CNN employees describing their thoughts on CNN CEO Jeff Zucker’s goal of impeaching President Donald Trump.

The filming was conducted in secret by CNN journalist Carey Poarch, who had quickly become disgusted with the consorted efforts to turn the media platform into a wrecking ball against the President led by the daily editorial briefings of CNN president Jeff Zucker who’s voice is captured on tape saying the conspiracies promoted by Fox News are “beyond destructive for America” and reminding the network to focus on Trump’s overthrow since “impeachment is the story”.

Other CNN employees are filmed throughout the expose describing their frustrations over the CNN anti-Trump agenda. These employees include Nick Neville and Christian Sierra (Media Coordinators at CNN), Hiram Gonzalez and Mike Brevna (Floor Directors at CNN). In this video Neville states “Jeff Zucker…has a Personal Vendetta Against Trump…There’s alot of people who are out here trying to like do what they think is best of journalistic integrity. Then You Get on the 9AM Call and the Big Boss, Jeff Zucker, F**king Tells What to Do”.

Hours of explosive recordings of Zucker himself were provided by Poarch allowing Project Veritas to feature the most appalling admissions of the conspiracy to run a coup in America from the mouths of one of the most powerful media lords of America straight from the source.

When Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe asks Poarch why he chose to expose this operation the way he did at great risk to himself and his new family, Poarch courageously said:

“I wrestled with the decision long and hard. You and I spoke for weeks before I decided to do this, and it still scares me. You said it in the question. This is exposing most likely the biggest media conglomerate in the world. I lose sleep over it. But I decided to wear the camera because I didn’t see any other option. Because I noticed I was in the very unique position in space and time to do something to protect the republic- To put everything in the sunshine that I could and let the cards fall where they may, and let this dovetail to hopefully let us have one more fair and free election.”

This video is the first part of a series.