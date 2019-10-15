China will use Pakistan to keep India from getting closer to the US

No one will help India remove Pakistan from consideration if New Delhi does not do it alone, according to an analyst at the Defense Research and Analysis Institute (IDSA).

Like most major global players, China has also used its proximity to Pakistan and the current trade advantage over India to prevent New Delhi from approaching the US, said Dr. Baru, who was a former Prime Minister’s advisor. Indian minister Manmohan Singh, to an Indian newspaper on Monday.

Responding to India’s closer relations with the US, at a time when US-China relations have deteriorated, China has developed a risk reduction strategy, strengthening the partnership with Pakistan, said Dr. Baru in a published article on Indian Express.

Regarding the trade balance being in favor of China, the analyst stressed the second informal meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (after Wuhan in April 2018) with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the southern resort town of Mahabalipuram. India, and the significant decision to elevate bilateral economic dialogue.

China’s interests

India’s view that China used the multilateral trading regime to enter the Indian market without offering equal access to its own market is partly correct.

New Delhi could look for ways to export more to Beijing and make economic course corrections internally to ensure a more egalitarian partnership , the analyst said.

Pakistan volunteers for the highest bidder … India’s priority in seeking good relations with China is no different from its interest in seeking good relations with other global powers – to ensure a global and regional environment conducive to India’s own economic development, said Dr. Baru.

I have always insisted that India seeks the same level of engagement with the US as China already has – given US business-to-business and people-to-people relationships with China, he added.

India is aware of its growing power differential with China and is therefore using interactions such as Wuhan and Mahabalipuram to realize its enduring goal of having astronger, more productive and competitive economy.

Regular informal dialogue between India and China can greatly contribute to eliminating the existing deficit of confidence and, in this context, the next decade is crucial for both despite shocks in bilateral ties, the analyst concluded.