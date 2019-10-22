China Points out Western Double Standards on Riots in Hong Kong and Unrest in Spain and UK

BEIJING – Western politicians and media have a “double standard” on riots in Hong Kong and unrest in Catalonia and London, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying stated on Monday.

Hua made the remarks at a daily news conference when a reporter asked for her comments on the “low-key or even silent” attitude Western politicians and media have for large-scale protests in the two places, China Daily reported.

Noting the protests in Catalonia and London are domestic affairs of Spain and Britain, Hua stated that she hopes the issues will be solved properly within the framework of the countries’ laws and institutions.

Yet Hua noted the different attitudes reflect that “so-called democracy and human rights are only a sanctimonious excuse for the West to interfere in Hong Kong affairs”.

A spokesman for Catalonia’s regional police force announced that demonstrators “sometimes” use laser pointers against police in Barcelona, even though it is “very uncommon here”, the Agence France-Presse reported on Sunday.

Many Catalan protestors cite the demonstrations in Hong Kong as a source of inspiration, the AFP reported.