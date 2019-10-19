Trending

VideoMENAAnglo 5DefenseEurasia

Captured US (PKK) Humvee near Ain Issa (VIDEO)

By FRN Editorial Board
0 1,245

This following video shows one of five US Humvees captured by Turkish forces from PKK on October 17.

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

FRN Editorial Board41 posts 0 comments
    You might also like More from author
    Comments