BREAKING: Residential Buildings On Fire In Donetsk, Firefighters Cannot Act Due To Ongoing Shelling

DONBASS – Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting massive shelling of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic from two directions at once: the south of the DPR and the Donetsk direction are under fire. This was reported by the representative of the DPR in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire.

Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, resulting in a fire in a couple of residential buildings. This announced today by the representative of the DPR in the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination of the Ceasefire reads:

“At 19:00, Armed Forces of Ukraine opened fire in the direction of the mining village of Trudovskaya. As a result of a direct hit, a fire broke out in a residential building at the address: Udachnaya street, 19,” it was reported.

Due to ongoing shelling, fire brigades cannot begin to extinguish a fire.