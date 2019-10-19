Trending

Ballistic Missile Exercise GROM-2019 Highlights (VIDEO)

By Drago Bosnic
MOSCOW – Ballistic missile exercise GROM-2019 was conducted all ove the Russian Federation. There were 213 launchers of the Strategic Missile Forces, more than 100 aircraft, 15 ships, and 5 submarines. Today the Russian nuclear triad conducted large-scale exercises under the leadership of Vladimir Putin.

Cruise and ballistic missiles launched from the Baltic to Kamchatka, from the Barents Sea to the Caspian, hitting targets at ranges of over thousands of kilometers. Russia’s most powerful weapons were used during the exercise and in doing so, Russia once again showed why it is a true military superpower.

