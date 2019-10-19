As the trade war moves towards ending, will China-U.S. relations intensify over Hong Kong?

The U.S. House of Representatives has provocatively passed three resolutions to support the rioters in Hong Kong despite China repeatedly calling on Washington to not interfere in China’s internal affairs. The Chinese Foreign Ministry retorted back that the U.S. congressmen attempted to find a way to undermine the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong in order to damage China’s rapid development.

A newly published U.S. House of Representative document titled “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019,” which outlined three major points, aims to discredit and pressurize China over supposed human rights abuses in Hong Kong since the attempt to delegitimize China over the Xinjiang issue failed.

In the first point, U.S. legislators want the Chinese city’s special trading status ended unless the U.S. State Department certified annually that authorities were respecting human rights and the rule of law.

A second measure, the Protect Hong Kong Act, would end the export of military and crowd-control items such as teargas, despite the continued violence and destruction by Hong Kong rioters.

The third is a non-binding resolution recognising Hong Kong’s relationship to the U.S., condemning Beijing’s “interference” in its affairs, and supporting the right of the city’s residents to protest. People are already allowed to protest in Hong Kong, with approval from authorities. This is something also needed in the United Kingdom, the former colonizers of Hong Kong that the rioters avidly support.

Although the rioters continue to destroy their city, any events in Hong Kong’s past and future have been placed in the usual way by the U.S. against China – allegations of human rights violations. This will undoubtedly raise the U.S.-China rivalry to a level that cannot be compromised in principle. The Chinese Foreign Ministry in turn warned Washington to not interfere in China’s internal affairs and reiterated that the Hong Kong’s issue involves sovereignty issues.

Therefore, compromises reached in the current U.S.-China trade negotiations are unstable as the overall tension between the two Great Powers has risen. This makes the normalization of the U.S.-China bilateral trade and investment extremely difficult.

Washington’s double standards has become increasingly apparent as its actions in support of Hong Kong rioters suggests that it does not want to solve the trade deficit problem. The overall aggression of the U.S. against China is because of the Asian country’s rapid development and global influence which obviously threatens the influence of the U.S.

The Hong Kong rioters believe that with the support of Washington, they may take more aggressive actions, which in turn can actually turn into a completely dangerous situation. Although the U.S. threatens to stop doing business in Hong Kong, it is still unlikely that Washington will escalate violence in Hong Kong, after all, the city-state is good for American business.

With more than 1,300 U.S. companies doing business in Hong Kong, its economy maintains the largest trade surplus in China with the U.S. If the American business community has to reduce its presence in Hong Kong – whether because of official actions or because of the increasing chaos, it is clear how the situation will change. But it can be said that the “Hong Kong Bill of Rights and Democracy Act of 2019” passed by the United States will not bring peace to Hong Kong, nor will it presage the prosperity of the American business community.

As the U.S. is the bastion of hyper neoliberalism where Big Business dominates the country’s economy and political thinking, it is unlikely that the ending of business with Hong Kong will be supported. The withdrawal of American businesses in Hong Kong could in turn have the opposite effect as the economy would be greatly affected, creating a mass reduction in employment and the start of a major economic crisis. The decline of Hong Kong in such an event would be blamed mostly on the U.S.

It is for this reason that a Hong Kong government spokesman said that since the reunification with China, it has been ensured that “Hong Kong people rule Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in accordance with the “Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China,” fully demonstrating the comprehensive and successful implementation of “the one country, two systems” policy.

The spokesman also pointed out that safeguarding human rights and freedom is the constitutional responsibility of the Hong Kong government and that it attaches a great importance to human rights and freedoms and must do its utmost to maintain them. Of course, this will not alleviate U.S. aggression against China over Hong Kong. This is for the simple fact that the U.S. has actually lost the trade war with China, but does not give up its pursuit of attempting to stop the rise of China. In one hand, Washington offers negotiations to end the trade war, but in the other hand it offers a dagger to strike into the heart of Hong Kong against China.

Source: InfoBRICS