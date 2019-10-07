Armored Superiority: Why Does Russia Has More Tanks Than NATO?

MOSCOW – Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko, who runs the World Arms Trade Analysis Center, has explained why Russia has more tanks than NATO.

Previously, US portal We Are The Mighty, citing the Global Firepower website, reported that Russia has 22,000 tanks, while NATO has only 11,000 (or 18,000 if US and Canadian vehicles are counted).

According to Korotchenko, Russia’s superiority in the number of tanks is due to the need to protect its long borders, not only the western border, but also the eastern and southern borders.

“This is nothing new. The Russian Armed Forces are equipped with armored vehicles for the necessary protection of the entire territory of the Russian Federation,” said Korotchenko.

For Igor Korotchenko, Russia’s allegations of too many tanks “aim at attributing aggressive plans to Russia,” although this is not the case.

At the same time, the expert noted that Russia’s superiority in the amount of tanks has not been recently achieved. The Soviet Union already owned more tanks than all NATO member states combined.

- Advertisement -

NATO ‘wear’

Previously, then-Joint Commander of the United States General Staff, General Joseph Dunford, warned that NATO’s military superiority has been eroding in recent years as Russia advances.

The US general warned leaders of NATO member states of the need to renew the strategy to contain the “resurgence” of the Kremlin.

According to the general, the defense ministers of the Atlantic Alliance countries recognize that Russia is a competitor in the military sphere and that NATO’s advantages over Moscow are practically gone.

Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko, commenting on Danford’s words, noted that such recognition proves that the money invested by the Russian government in the military sphere was not wasted.

As Russia continues to develop its defenses against potential aggressors, the West is now desperately trying to highlight that the Russian military is in a weak state of affairs and unable to counter any Western aggression.