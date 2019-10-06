Venezuela and Russia strengthen military ties after Borisov’s meeting with Maduro

CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro welcomed Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Saturday in the framework of the Intergovernmental High Level Commission (CIAN).

“Meeting with His Excellency Yuri Ivanovich Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation,” the Venezuelan President reported on Twitter.

#EnVivo 📹 | Reunión con el excelentísimo Yuri Ivánovich Borisov, Vice Primer Ministro de la Federación de Rusia.https://t.co/cDuBE3GTth — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 5, 2019

During the meeting, Maduro emphasized the importance of Borisov’s visit as an opportunity to consolidate the progress made during the Venezuelan president’s recent visit to Moscow, where he met his Russian colleague, Vladimir Putin.

The Venezuelan president said on Saturday he had renewed the technical and military agreements with Russia.

“We have evaluated the military-technical cooperation, which follows the schedule perfectly, and we have renewed all support, consulting and progress on the very important military-technical aspect,” said Maduro.

The president also mentioned bilateral oil and gas agreements.

“There are new technology-driven economic ventures, with Russian companies participating in all strategic areas of the country. We have renewed and advanced tremendously across the oil and gas business of grassroots companies,” he said.

The head of state also assured that he agreed to launch new projects with direct presence of investment and Russian consultancy .

Previously, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza received Borísov at Casa Amarela, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Venezuelan government has ensured that close cooperation with Moscow translates into 264 signed agreements in 20 strategic areas including energy, military-technical cooperation, mining, finance, agriculture, industry, trade and transport.

Cooperation Plan by 2030

Russia and Venezuela plan to develop a long-term cooperation plan, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister has announced.

“For the next meeting of the Intergovernmental High Level Commission, we will try to prepare a strategic document defining the economic, trade, scientific, technological and cultural relations between our countries by at least 2030,” said Borisov.