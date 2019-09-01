Zelenski says his third dialogue with Putin will be in the Normandy format

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelenski said his third conversation with the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will take place within the framework of the Normandy Quartet.

Previously both leaders held two telephone dialogues.

“We talked about that during the second call, that we would continue on a third occasion, which would be our personal meeting in the Normandy format,” said the Ukrainian leader in an interview with the “1 + 1” channel.

For Zelenski, the presence of the Heads of State of the Western countries (France and Germany) that make up the format is essential to “be able to reach an agreement and achieve their signature, which is the most important thing.”

Previously the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced that the next summit of the Normandy Quartet would be held in September.

“I hope we can move forward in a meeting of heads of state and government in the Normandy format in the coming weeks… My wish is to be able to convene a new summit in Paris in the coming weeks,” Macron said.

According to the French leader, whose words Le Figaro collects, the conditions for a new summit “are ready”.

Earlier this week, Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Kremlin, the two presidents addressed the negotiations in the Normandy format and agreed that a meeting in this format should be preceded by expert work.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in turn that it would only be possible to convene a new Normandy summit if the agreements reached during the previous rounds were implemented.

The President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelenski, had urged earlier this month, in a telephone conversation with Macron, to hold a meeting of Normandy format leaders as soon as possible.

Since April 2014, Ukraine has carried out an operation against militias in the east of its territory, where the popular republics of Donetsk and Lugansk were proclaimed in response to the violent change of government in Kiev in February of the same year.

The Minsk agreements, signed in September 2014 and February 2015, laid the foundations for a political solution to the conflict but have not resulted in the cessation of violence so far, the result of which the UN estimates about 13,000 dead.

The Trilateral Contact Group and the Normandy Quartet are the main consultation platforms that seek to resolve the conflict between the Ukrainian government and the Donbas militias.