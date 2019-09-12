Yemen accuses UAE of attack on Yemeni energy company

SOCOTRA – The governor of Socotra Province, Yemen Ramzi Mahrus accused the United Arab Emirates of having links to an attack on an energy company in the archipelago.

“On Wednesday, September 11, United Arab Emirates representative Khalfan al Mazrouei, who heads the Khalifa foundation, along with several members of the Southern Transition Council, attacked the power company in Socotra province, confiscated generators and electrical transformers, just as they removed them,” Mahrus wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The governor stressed that such actions by the United Arab Emirates are unacceptable and that regional authorities would increase security measures to protect public facilities.

Yemen’s Transport Minister Saleh Algabwani on Tuesday accused the United Arab Emirates of flying from Yemen’s Riyan International Airport and using Riyan port without any coordination with the national government.

Algabwani has also accused the United Arab Emirates of backing Southern Transition Council rebels, who used to be allies of forces led by illegitimate but internationally recognized President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, but have recently clashed with them over the resumption of Aden port.

Authorities in Shabwah province, in southeastern Yemen, also accused the United Arab Emirates of turning a Balhaf liquefied natural gas production facility into a military base and demanded the withdrawal of troops from the Emirates.

Actions with the Saudi Coalition

The United Arab Emirates is part of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition, which has been asked to assist Yemen in its fight against the forces of the Ansarullah Movement. However, Abu Dhabi is currently accused by Yemen of backing southern Yemeni rebels. The UAE denies the charges.

In 2018, the United Arab Emirates sent troops to Socotra Islands, which was criticized by the Yemenis. United Arab Emirates troops left the archipelago after diplomatic tensions. The UAE are illegally operating in Yemen in an attempt to become a regional power.