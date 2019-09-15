‘We are ready for war’: Iranian commander warns US in light of Houthis cutting Saudi oil production in half

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace division said on Sunday that US bases and aircraft carriers in the Middle East were within range of Iranian missiles.

The statement comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran on Saturday for the recent drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil fields.

“Everyone should know that their US bases and their carriers, up to 2,000 kilometers around Iran, are within range of our missiles,” Hajizadeh said.

The commander also added that his country was always prepared for war.

On Saturday, two drone strikes caused heavy fires at two oil facilities in Abqaiq, eastern Saudi Arabia, and Khurais, northeast of Riyadh.

BREAKING VIDEO: Multiple explosions hit Saudi Aramco oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia – VOA pic.twitter.com/3DHyAA4BFN — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) September 14, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Tehran for the attacks, calling for public condemnation of Iran’s actions.

Drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants led to oil production cuts of 5.7 million barrels per day, about half of the company’s total production.

The information was released on Saturday by Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The minister explained that the attacks also paralyzed the associated gas production, estimated at 2 billion cubic feet per day, used to produce 700,000 barrels of liquefied natural gas.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, however, emphasized that this attack did not affect fuel supply to the local market, nor did it result in workers’ injuries. According to SPA, the company is still in the process of impact assessment.

The Saudi Energy Minister also emphasized, quoted by the SPA, that this sabotage is an extension of the recent attacks on civilian and oil facilities in the Arab Gulf, adding that these attacks also target the global security of oil supply.

Saudi Aramco is the state-owned oil giant that operates and controls most of the kingdom’s refinery and oilfield production.

According to a statement from the Houthis that was broadcasted by Almasirah TV, the group attacked the 10-drone Abqaiq and Khurais oil refineries, the largest Houthi operation in Saudi territory to date, according to a spokesman.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told US President Donald Trump during the call on Saturday that “the kingdom is willing and able to deal with and deal with this terrorist aggression.”

The Houthis claimed the attacks.