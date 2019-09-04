WATCH AND DOWNLOAD! 1945 Documentary revealing Nazi atrocities

“Everybody should watch this.” — about one Ouradour in the west — but about the hundreds in the east?

In the west, there was only one Oradour sur Glane. In the East, the Nazis committed hundreds of Oradours, wholesale massacres of entire villages. In the documentary — if you watch it — you will see mutilated bodies, faces mashed in, and worse.

In the west, the French massacre at Oradour is the only one the people know about, and there have been several films about it. It got into the American popular magazine Reader’s Digest under the title “War for an Afternoon.” I read it in my youth, but there was never anything at all about the Nazi Oradours in the Soviet Union. Here is the preface to the 2017 film about Oradour:

On 10 June 1944, the village of Oradour-sur-Glane in Haute-Vienne in Nazi-occupied France was destroyed, when 642 of its inhabitants, including women and children, were massacred by a German Waffen-SS company. A new village was built nearby after the war, but French president Charles de Gaulle ordered the original maintained as a permanent memorial and museum.

That there were specialized killing units following the invading Nazis is known —

“Nearly 4 million German soldiers advanced through Soviet-occupied territory from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea and into the Soviet Union itself. The German army was followed by Einsatzgruppen A, B, C, and D—four special mobile killing units, each made up of about a thousand men from the security police and the German intelligence service.”

— but two things must be added: it is necessary to document what they did, for one, and to note that the regular invading armies did not leave it all to the following Einsatzgruppen.

The 1945 documentary film

Here is the longest and best comment, and it may give the reader a clue whether you want to watch:

And there are those who write that the Germans had nothing to do with them and manipulated a step away from the justification of these atrocities. You can’t force them to rape, rob, kill by any manipulation. By what manipulation do you make to tear the child in half by the legs? Compete in pushing thrown babies to the bayonet? To skin alive? To force a platoon to rape a captured 17-year-old nurse, then cut off her breasts and then put her on a stake? Fry the villagers in the barn, so as not to get in the way in the front line? Undress the whole village and drive them into the woods in the winter, and when leaving, burn everything all the same? This is all ENTERTAINMENT for the Germans on our land which they did to dilute the routine of hostilities. They were just FUN for them. They took pictures against the background of executions and did not see ANYTHING reprehensible in this. We were no longer alive for them, anything could be done with us. Hitler should relieve them of responsibility for any actions in the east and the “civilized” Europeans showed their true face. Think something has changed? They are the same now. They’re just being kept in check for now. But they do not let anyone forget to bark.