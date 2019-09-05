VIDEO: Underground Terrorist Cities DISCOVERED by Syrian Forces

SYRIA [ANNA] – Several valleys in the territories of northern Hama and southern Idlib open the way around the Latakia mountains, which are located to the west. Beyond these plains lies the road to Idlib – the main stronghold of the terrorists “Hyyat Tahrir al-Sham”. Therefore, the front of northern Hama was a particularly important area for the militants. A few years ago, government forces made the first attempt to organize an offensive in this area – and it was extremely unsuccessful. The fighting on a relatively straight section of the front quickly turned into a massacre and degenerated into a series of frontal attacks on both sides. Sometimes jihadists managed not only to “straighten corners”, but also to conquer new lands. The support of the Russian aerospace forces ultimately did its job and the front in northern Hama turned into the so-called “Latamine ledge” – an almost isosceles triangle of jihadist positions, wedged by SAA positions. The operation of the Syrian army, which began in early May 2019, eliminated the Latamine ledge by the end of August. Now, any interested viewer can see for himself what this fortified area was that threatened for many years the city of Hama – the capital of the province of the same name, which terrorists threatened to reach …

This material used music by Avery Alexander