VIDEO: Underground Terrorist Cities DISCOVERED by Syrian Forces

By Joaquin Flores
SYRIA [ANNA] – Several valleys in the territories of northern Hama and southern Idlib open the way around the Latakia mountains, which are located to the west. Beyond these plains lies the road to Idlib – the main stronghold of the terrorists “Hyyat Tahrir al-Sham”. Therefore, the front of northern Hama  was a particularly important area for the militants. A few years ago, government forces made the first attempt to organize an offensive in this area – and it was extremely unsuccessful. The fighting on a relatively straight section of the front quickly turned into a massacre and degenerated into a series of frontal attacks on both sides. Sometimes jihadists managed not only to “straighten corners”, but also to conquer new lands. The support of the Russian aerospace forces ultimately did its job and the front in northern Hama turned into the so-called “Latamine ledge” – an almost isosceles triangle of jihadist positions, wedged by  SAA positions. The operation of the Syrian army, which began in early May 2019, eliminated the Latamine ledge by the end of August. Now, any interested viewer can see for himself what this fortified area was that threatened for many years the city of Hama – the capital of the province of the same name, which terrorists threatened to reach …

This material used music by Avery Alexander

Joaquin Flores1771 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

Comments