VIDEO: Critical Notices I – The Revolution Beyond Academia – Documentary

This will be a semi-documentary series, which explains the ideas and the work of CSS. Fort Russ News readers will understand that the development of this news site during the height of several of the largest military and geopolitical crises in the world today – Ukraine and Syria – became the focus of our work. While continuing to cover these in depth, we are also able to move into developing other areas of our work.

“Critical Notices I – The Revolution Beyond Academia”

Written and narrated by Joaquin Flores, Center for Syncretic Studies

Critical Notices I – CSS explains one of its operating theses: the knowledge revolution afoot today is also connected to a wider social revolution, which is changing the entire paradigm.

“Behold the rise of the organic intellectual”

It is common to talk about the ‘information’ revolution, but what is key is the ‘knowledge’ revolution: It represents the largest shift in the past 500 years in the way that society relates to knowledge – how it creates, metabolizes, and distributes knowledge.

This means that Academia is changing, perhaps fading, as it cannot meet the popular demand for knowledge, nor does it, as an institution, have an interest in meeting those needs due to the logic of the economic system of this paradigm. As a result, new decentralized institutions and learning centers in virtual spaces, through social networking, are arising.

They are in the process now of formalizing their own certification and recognition systems, through inter-subjective conferment. This does not appear to be replacing Academia and its diploma system over-night, and therefore it is necessary to look at the process that occurred over the past 1000 years and 500 years.

The past 500 years created the phases of modernity, each representing changes in the knowledge creation and distribution economy. This is occurring at the same time is the rise of multipolarity and the end of the unipolar order.