Trending

Latin AmericaColombiaHeadline News

Venezuela will bring evidence of Colombian aggression to the UN

By Paul Antonopoulos
0 1,404

CARACAS – Venezuelan authorities will send the United Nations a letter with evidence of an alleged Colombian aggression against Caracas, said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

Last week, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced large-scale military exercises near the Colombian border between September 10 and 28.

According to Maduro, Venezuela would be implementing air defense systems on its border with Colombia during the period of the exercises . The president stressed that the country was increasing its forces on the Colombian border amid the threat of possible aggression from Bogota against Caracas.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister announced the submission of the documents via Twitter:

- Advertisement -

“We will bring to UN irrefutable information, not absurd elucubrations such as those presented by Colombia. We will show with locations, coordinates, photographs, testimonies, dates, names and relationships, the terrorist acts that are gestated in Colombian territory against Venezuela,” he said.

We send information compelling the United Nations, not absurd speculations presented by Colombia. We will show coordinates, photos, evidence, dates, names and links, terrorist attacks prepared by Colombia against Venezuela.

Relations between Caracas and Bogota worsened amid a political crisis that erupted in Venezuela. In January, the opposition tried to overthrow Maduro in an attempt to install leader Juan Guaidó. The attempt failed, but the unrest continued with Maduro accusing Bogota of being behind the plot to overthrow him and assassinate him.

Colombia has denied the charges. However, Bogota, along with some other countries including Brazil and Chile, endorsed Guaido as interim president. At the same time, China and Russia remained among the states that supported Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Paul Antonopoulos4374 posts 0 comments

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

You might also like More from author
Comments