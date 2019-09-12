Venezuela will bring evidence of Colombian aggression to the UN

CARACAS – Venezuelan authorities will send the United Nations a letter with evidence of an alleged Colombian aggression against Caracas, said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

Last week, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced large-scale military exercises near the Colombian border between September 10 and 28.

According to Maduro, Venezuela would be implementing air defense systems on its border with Colombia during the period of the exercises . The president stressed that the country was increasing its forces on the Colombian border amid the threat of possible aggression from Bogota against Caracas.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister announced the submission of the documents via Twitter:

Llevaremos a ONU información irrefutable, no elucubraciones absurdas como las que presenta Colombia. Demostraremos con ubicaciones, coordenadas, fotografías, testimonios, fechas, nombres y relaciones, los actos terroristas que se gestan en territorio colombiano contra Venezuela — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) September 11, 2019

“We will bring to UN irrefutable information, not absurd elucubrations such as those presented by Colombia. We will show with locations, coordinates, photographs, testimonies, dates, names and relationships, the terrorist acts that are gestated in Colombian territory against Venezuela,” he said.

Relations between Caracas and Bogota worsened amid a political crisis that erupted in Venezuela. In January, the opposition tried to overthrow Maduro in an attempt to install leader Juan Guaidó. The attempt failed, but the unrest continued with Maduro accusing Bogota of being behind the plot to overthrow him and assassinate him.

Colombia has denied the charges. However, Bogota, along with some other countries including Brazil and Chile, endorsed Guaido as interim president. At the same time, China and Russia remained among the states that supported Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.