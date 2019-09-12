UK’s Political Train Wreck Getting Worse by the Minute (VIDEO)

LONDON – United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a five-week break for Parliament. By doing so, Boris Johnson tries to neutralize the MPs so that they couldn’t prevent a no-deal Brexit. However, the MPs managed to do Johnson a bad turn — at the last moment, they passed laws to put a spoke in the prime minister’s wheel who is, by the way, facing prison.

The United Kingdom has been embroiled in a dramatic political upheaval since the 2016 Brexit referendum. Following the referendum, which was held on 23 June 2016, and during which 51.9 percent of those voting supported leaving the European Union, the UK Government invoked Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, starting a two-year process which was due to conclude with the UK’s exit on 29 March 2019. That deadline has since been extended to 31 October 2019.

Boris Johnson, the recently-appointed Prime Minister, is an epitome of the controversial divisions currently present in the British society. Previously, the question of independence initiatives in Scotland, soon afterward, the question of Brexit, immigration, their special relations with the United States, etc, has sharply divided the society and it will be a long time until the divisions are overcome.