Ukrainegate Officially Shot Down, But Hardly Dead Yet (VIDEO)

New York, United States – The House Intelligence Committee released a declassified version of the whistleblower complaint detailing allegations about President Donald Trump’s contacts with Ukraine’s leader, revelations of which have sparked an impeachment inquiry against the president. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tweeted a release of the complaint roughly 30 minutes before Acting Director of National Security (DNI) Joseph Maguire is set to testify before his panel, The Hill reported.

The complaint discusses a July 25th phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about opening an investigation into one of the president’s political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. The complaint also raised concerns about “efforts to restrict access to records related to the call”. In the complaint, the unnamed whistleblower states that they had received information from multiple government officials that the president was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign government in the 2020 US election”.

“The President’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General [William] Barr also appears to be involved as well,” the complaint notes.

The August 12 complaint says that over the past four months, more than half a dozen US officials had told them of “various facts related to the affair”. While the whistleblower states they were not a direct witness, the whistleblower allegedly found the accounts of colleagues to be credible. However, the U.S. Department of Justice has stated that there are no grounds to investigate Donald Trump because of his conversation with Zelensky. The U.S. president is to meet with the Ukrainian president in person for the first time on the margins of the UN General Assembly.