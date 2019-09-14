Twitter Furthers Censorship, Attacks Rights to Information

Twitter suspended accounts of multiple Cuban politicians, including the account of the country’s leader, Raul Castro, and his daughter, as well as the account of a Cuban TV talkshow Mesa Redonda. Some of the journalists who collaborated with the programme in the past, including journalists who work for RT en Español, have also had their accounts suspended on Twitter.
The mass ban/censorship followed the televised announcement about the upcoming fuel shortages due to US policies.
Twitter commented by saying that the ban was implemented according to the social media giant’s policy that prohibits using multiple accounts to amplify political messages and propaganda…
Dear Twitter, in cause you forgot, here’s an article published by The Guardian in 2011 about the US military agencies running fake Twitter and YouTube accounts for information/psychological warfare (which is propaganda, by definition):
https://www.theguardian.com/…/us-spy-operation-social-netwo…
Here’s an article about Israeli military using social media in psychological warfare:
https://www.newsweek.com/israels-fake-news-war-how-idf-uses…
Here’s another article from 2015 about the UK government officially allocating military personnel for psychological warfare on social media:
http://theconversation.com/army-joins-the-social-media-war-…
But Twitter (as well as FB, Google, etc) shouldn’t do anything about the US, UK, and Israel’s psychological operations and mass propaganda on social media because those three are the good guys, right? Even though it is openly and officially stated that they create fake “sock puppet” accounts to brainwash people on the Internet, and that they’ve been doing so for years…
Oh, well, I’m pretty sure Twitter just follows the rules of the Free Market™ while making such decisions.