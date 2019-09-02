Through Patriotism, Russians Set a New Guinness World Record (VIDEO)

St. Petersburg, Russian Federation – A new record event worthy of the Guinness Book of World Records. It happened in St. Petersburg, in the massive Gazprom Arena, today. There was an orchestra of 8,000 people with their musical instruments, supported by a choir of over 41 thousand voices from all over Russia who performed the Russian national anthem. This is now in the Guinness Book of World Records.

- Advertisement -

Russia has one of the most impressive national anthems in the world, and, according to Google, it’s also the most popular national anthem in the world.