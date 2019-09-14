The War Hawk is Gone, Now What? (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On September 10, the world received unexpected news from Washington. US President Donald Trump dismissed his National Security Advisor, John Bolton. He occupied this post for a year and a half. During his term, he advocated harsh measures toward Russia, Iran, Venezuela, and other countries. The Press Secretary to the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on the dismissal. According to him, Russia considers the matter to be U.S.’ internal affair.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Riabkov questioned in a statement that the removal of John Bolton as US National Security adviser translates into an improvement in relations between Washington and Moscow. To the question of whether the dismissal of a politician considered as a hawk generates some expectations in Moscow, Riabkov replied that “there are not and cannot be”. Riabkov refused to assess the removal of Bolton also claiming that “it is an internal US matter.”

- Advertisement -

“Our position remains the same as always: we judge the facts, not the statements, or the intentions,” he said.