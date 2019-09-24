The Tumultuous September: Madman US General Pits US Bombers Against Russian Missile Defenses, Saudi-Iranian Conflict Looming, While Biden Slams Trump (VIDEOS)

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS/RIYADH/TEHRAN – American airmen are practicing the plan to break the Russian anti-air and anti-missile defense systems. And they already chose a target – Kaliningrad. Situated in the southeastern part of the highly contested Baltic Sea, the Kaliningrad Oblast is a Russian exclave packed with anti-air and anti-missile defenses and a real thorn in NATO’s backside. The exclave is also home to the lethal Iskander missile system, capable of striking most of Eastern Europe, rendering NATO’s defenses in the area useless.

Although the tensions in the region are already high enough, NATO and the US are still intent on escalating the situation. For some reason, a B-52 crew conducted a strike exercise with the goal of testing the cumbersome Cold War-era bomber’s ability to survive a Russian A2/AD environment. The Americans are quite self-confident that such a bomber would survive an S-400/Tor-M1/Pantsir-S1 combo.

