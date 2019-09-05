MOSCOW – From prison sentences for taking part in riots and calls for violence to administrative fines and release — today, Moscow courts closed several cases related to participation in recent unauthorized liberal rallies. We are all well-aware of the evil of the destructive ideology called “liberalism”. Although the name itself implies that it’s all about freedom, in reality, it’s something much different. At first, it was (and still is) marketed as an economic system. (Neo)liberals have been adamant about it, but it has become clear it is much more than that. It has become a way of life, a system with its own “values” (depraved system, but a system nonetheless).

Modern neoliberalism is a mix of the worst possible elements of a right-wing economic system and radically (self-styled) left-wing self-hatred (hatred of everything that has to do with your own culture and race). This is a depraved ideology and its effect on national sovereignty and stability of entire countries has been catastrophic for any society unlucky enough to be infested by it. This is especially true for the younger generation, which has always been the primary target of neoliberals. Knowing all too well the importance of keeping its society healthy, Russia has taken a very tough stance on liberals. And it’s a very good example for everyone else.