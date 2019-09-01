Russian Pundit Takes Notice of US Empire’s Decline (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – One of the most popular TV talk shows in Russia is 60 Minutes. It covers a wide range of topics, such as economics, social and political subjects. The talk show started in September 2016. and has gained a wide audience since then. Many Russian and foreign experts in various fields have been taking part in the show for years.

One of the most prominent pundits and a regular guest is Karen Shakhnazarov, a Russian film director and People’s Artist of Russia. His direct, witty and well-informed takes on various topics regularly strike at the core of the issues discussed. The video shows his latest take on the decline of the West:

- Advertisement -