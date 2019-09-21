Russian Floating Nuclear Power Plant Finally in Chukotka (VIDEO)

Anadyr, Chukotka, Russia – Russian Arctic port town of Pevek in Chukotka saw the arrival of the crew that brought the world’s first floating nuclear power plant from Murmansk via the Northeast Passage. Its name is Akademik Lomonosov. It was a historical moment for both Russia’s and the world’s energy industry.

Although some Western media want to denigrate the project and some have even dubbed it “nuclear Titanic”, “floating Chernobyl” and “Chernobyl on ice”, Russian specialists have reiterated that the project meets all the safety standards. After all, a floating nuclear power plant is not that much different from a nuclear-powered icebreaker, and in this field, Russia is far ahead of the rest of the world.

Scientists in China and researchers at the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are also working on sea-based nuclear power plants, and the EU (namely France) has explored the possibility too. Floating nuclear power plants could also be used for desalinization and providing electricity to remote areas, while also being virtually immune to earthquakes and other natural disasters.