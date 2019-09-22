Russian fighters thwart Israel’s air attack on Syria

DAMASCUS – Russian fighter jets stopped an air strike launched by the Israeli Air Force against Damascus on September 18 and 19, reports BBC military expert and columnist Babak Taghvaee.

Syria’s anti-aircraft defense struck down the Israeli drone that led the attack outside the Arab country. It is unknown if the drone performed the attack or reconnaissance functions. The video allegedly shows the exact moment of its explosion near Damascus.

Subsequently, the columnist says, the Russian military reactivated the S-400 missile systems and sent Russian Su-35S fighters to the border between the two countries. The expert also states that the naval maneuvers carried out by the Russian Navy along the Syrian coastline contributed to Israel refusing to attack.

#BREAKING: #Russia blocked #Syria's airspace on #Israel Air Force and foiled its plans for carrying-out airstrikes in #Latakia on 18 & 19 September. Russians blocked the airspace via activating S-400 SAMs, flying Su-35s & also conducting Naval exercise across #Syria coastline! pic.twitter.com/dEfcf4gFa9 — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) September 20, 2019

Some sources also point out that Russia gave Damascus a green light to use its S-300 air defense systems. For its part, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said nothing about it.

Against the background of how Israel was repeatedly seen for striking at Syria despite the previously reached agreements between Russia and Israel, the source of the resource Avia.pro reported that the Syrian military received permission to use its air defense systems in case of the slightest threat from Israel , provided that the Syrian side bears responsibility for such actions.

“Russia allowed the Syrian military to bring the S-300 to full combat readiness and attack Israeli aircraft in the event of the slightest threat,” the source said.

It is noteworthy that information about this appeared after the day before the day when Israeli F-35 fighters launched new missile attacks on Syrian territory, completely ignoring Moscow’s position on this issue.

Moreover, according to some reports, before the end of this month, the BAVAR-373 Iranian air defense systems, which are analogues of the Russian S-300, and capable of detecting stealth targets, which, incidentally, include Israeli F -35, at distances up to 150-180 kilometers.