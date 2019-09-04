Russian Army Test Fires Iskander Missiles (VIDEO)

Kapustin Yar, Russian Federation – The Russian military has conducted a test launch of its short-range Iskander ballistic missile. The launch took place at the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan Oblast. The 9K720 Iskander (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) is a mobile short-range ballistic missile system produced and deployed by the Armed Forces of Russian Federation.

The Iskander has several different conventional warheads, including a cluster munitions warhead, a fuel-air explosive enhanced-blast warhead, a high explosive-fragmentation warhead, an earth penetrator for bunker-busting and an electromagnetic pulse device for anti-radar missions.

The missile can also carry nuclear warheads. In September 2017, the KB Mashinostroyeniya (KBM) general designer Valery Kashin said that there were at least seven types of missiles for the Iskander ballistic missile system, including one land-based cruise missile.

Given the fact that the United States have already tested their own version of a land-based cruise missile, after unilaterally withdrawing from the INF treaty, it’s almost certain that an intermediate-range cruise missile is soon to be deployed on Iskander.