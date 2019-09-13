Russian Alcoholism: Reality or Myth (VIDEO)

MOSCOW – When thinking of stereotypes regarding Russia, people often think of Matryoshka dolls (famously and erroneously known as Babushka dolls), The Bear, AK-47, Space, Russian authors, Communism, ICBMs, Putin, etc. However, there are many negative ones, and one of the most persistent ones is the mythical Russian alcoholism. When thinking about an average Russian, a regular person outside Russia and the former USSR (especially in the West, thank you MSM) might think of an Addidas tracksuit guy, riding a bear, holding an AK-47 in one hand and a bottle vodka in the other (try reading it in a Russian accent, too).

- Advertisement -